MCX consolidated net profit drops 52.5% from last year

MCX's net profit jumped 261 percent to Rs 19.66 crore in the first quarter from Rs 5.45 percent in the previous quarter.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.66 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, which was 52.5 percent lower than last year's Rs 41.46 crore in the same period.
However, it's net profit is 261 percent higher than the previous quarter's 5.45 crore.
The consolidated income from operations in the first quarter this fiscal came in at Rs 145.77 crore, which was 33.9 percent more than last year's Rs 108.79 crore in the same period. The company's operational income was 8.9 percent higher than last quarter's Rs 133.75 crore.
The company, in a statement, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review increased 41 percent to Rs 31 crore from the previous quarter's Rs 22 crore.
"EBITDA margin consolidated stood at 19 percent for the first quarter and 14 percent for the fourth quarter of last fiscal, marginally higher in spite of high technology servicing cost," the company said.
In another exchange filing, the company said its board of directors had approved the record to determine shareholders that will be eligibele get the final dividend as September 15 and also decided to pay it by October 24.
It also fixed September 26 as the next annual general meeting date.
Its stock ended nearly 0.5 percent higher at Rs 1,667.80 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, July 28.
