    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeearnings News

    Mazgaon Dock up 7% in 5 days as revenue guidance revised higher

    earnings | IST

    Mazgaon Dock up 7% in 5 days as revenue guidance revised higher

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a strong set of earnings for the second quarter of FY23. The revenue is up 8 percent and margins are higher at 6.9 percent versus 5.4 percent last year.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Mazagon Dock share

    TRADE

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a strong set of earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year (FY23). The revenue was up 8 percent and margins came 6.9 percent higher. The stock has reacted positively to the numbers and is up approximately seven percent since.
    In fact, the Mazagon Dock scrip has had a dream run this year. It is up 35 percent in one month. The rally started in July and now the stock is up almost 183 percent.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Sanjeev Singhal, Director-Finance of the company said that the revenue guidance has been revised higher.
    “Considering that the first half is already over, we would like to revise our guideline with respect to FY23 to around 25-30 percent growth compared to the previous year. Therefore, we are expecting Rs 7,400-7,500 crore, if things go as per our plan. So that would be the revenue guidance for the current year,” he said.
    Also Read: India to get 5th Scorpene submarine by December end: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
    However, the company does not expect capex to exceed Rs 200 crore.
    The company aims to get into the ship repair business but Singhal says that the focus will remain on the execution of larger value orders, particularly in the defence sector for destroyers and submarines.
    The company has bagged ship repair orders for MV Albatross, Tag-10, Offshore Adventure, and MV Kalpana. (MV stand for a motor vessel in ships).
    Talking about submarines, Singhal said, “We have a capacity of constructing 11 submarines simultaneously, in a staggered manner, at different stages of production.”
    Also Read: On This Day: India’s first indigenously built submarine was launched, Viswanathan Anand won World Rapid Chess Championship and more
    For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng