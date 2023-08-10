Mazagon Dock Q1 Results | Net profit surges 40% to Rs 314 crore, revenue falls to Rs 2,173 crore

1 Min Read
State-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) on Thursday reported a 39.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 314.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders posted a net profit of Rs 224.8 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The total revenue stood at Rs 2,172.8 crore during the period under review, which falls 2.6 percent against Rs 2,230 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 1.2 percent to Rs 171.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 173.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 7.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 7.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd ended at Rs 1,793.70, down by Rs 23.65, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.
