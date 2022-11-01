Homeearnings news

Max Healthcare net profit rises three-fold to Rs 457 crore in Q2

Max Healthcare net profit rises three-fold to Rs 457 crore in Q2

1 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

The healthcare provider's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,137.1 crore during the July-September period, up from Rs 1,019.3 crore, a regulatory filing showed.

Max Healthcare on Tuesday reported an over three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter to Rs 457.3 crore, as against Rs 144.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Recommended Articles

View All

Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

IST3 Min(s) Read

“F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

IST2 Min(s) Read

View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

IST4 Min(s) Read

NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

IST2 Min(s) Read

The healthcare provider's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,137.1 crore during the July-September period, up from Rs 1,019.3 crore, a regulatory filing showed.
Its total expenses also increased to Rs 897.7 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 860.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, said: "The performance for Q2 FY23 is as per our expectations and reflects the focus on execution across the organisation in line with our articulated strategy. Healthcare sector in general and Max Healthcare in particular are making significant investments over the next 4-5 years leading to huge employment opportunities and a multiplier effect on GDP."
He added that the impetus provided by the government through its focus on healthcare and 'heal in India' initiatives will provide a watershed moment for the industry.
Also Read: UPL Q2 Result: Agrochemical maker maintains full year revenue, EBITDA guidance
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Max Healthcare

Previous Article

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Deal wins lowest in three quarters

Next Article

UPL Q2 Result: Agrochemical maker maintains full year revenue, EBITDA guidance