Matrimony.com Ltd, the leading online matrimony company, on Thursday declared its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 with consolidated net profit for the quarter under review growing to Rs 9.36 crore from Rs 9.32 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 29.53 crore. Total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 slipped to Rs 91.86 crore from Rs 99.90 crore registered a year ago. For the year ending March 31, 2020, total income of the company stood at Rs 389.69 crore.

Murugavel Janakiraman, chairman and managing director said, "We were able to minimise the impact caused by COVID-19 in the quarter and we have returned to a growth trajectory in June."