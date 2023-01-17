English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

Mastek shares end lower after subdued quarterly revenue growth, net profit drops 19%

Mastek shares end lower after subdued quarterly revenue growth, net profit drops 19%

Mastek shares end lower after subdued quarterly revenue growth, net profit drops 19%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Reema Tendulkar  Jan 17, 2023 4:16:56 PM IST (Updated)

After declining for seven quarters in a row, Mastek's EBITDA margin rose 12 basis points from the previous quarter.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Mastek share

TRADE
Shares of Mastek, the digital engineering and cloud computing service provider declined as much as 3.5 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit dropped nearly 20 percent from the September quarter.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class

Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class

IST4 Min(s) Read

IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited

IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited

IST3 Min(s) Read

Insurance earnings preview | Sector to see rebound in third quarter — value of new biz to grow between 12-39%

Insurance earnings preview | Sector to see rebound in third quarter — value of new biz to grow between 12-39%

IST2 Min(s) Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra — Will the concluding part set the stage for a 2024 coalition?

Bharat Jodo Yatra — Will the concluding part set the stage for a 2024 coalition?

IST5 Min(s) Read


Mastek reported a net profit of Rs 64.2 crore for the December period. The drop in profit is also due to an exceptional gain in the previous quarter due to the sale of a non-core asset.
The company's revenue in US Dollar terms increased 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to $80.1 million, led by the MST acquisition. Mastek said that the organic business did not perform as expected due to furloughs and seasonality.

After declining for seven quarters in a row, Mastek's EBITDA margin rose 12 basis points from the previous quarter.

Q3 FY2123.5
Q4 FY2121.9
Q1 FY2221.8
Q2 FY2221.1
Q3 FY2221.06
Q4 FY2220.75
Q1 FY2319.15
Q2 FY2317.18
Q3 FY2317.3

The company attributed the weak organic growth in the quarter to slow National Health Services growth in the UK. Revenue contribution from the country declined to 58.9 percent in the December quarter from 70 percent six quarters prior. Revenue from the UK business has also declined for three quarters in a row.

On the supply side, the company's attrition dropped to 23.3 percent from 24.2 percent in the September quarter. There was also a sequential drop of 2.1 percent or 123 employees during the quarter.

Mastek's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, record date for which has been set as February 1.

Shares of Mastek recovered from the day's low to end 1.4 percent lower at Rs 1,705.90.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Jan 17, 2023 3:46 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

mastek

Previous Article

Wheels India to launch flow form technology in cast alloy wheel for Indian market

Next Article

RailTel Corp looks to grab opportunities in cyber security

X