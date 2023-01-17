Mastek shares end lower after subdued quarterly revenue growth, net profit drops 19%

After declining for seven quarters in a row, Mastek's EBITDA margin rose 12 basis points from the previous quarter.
|Q3 FY21
|23.5
|Q4 FY21
|21.9
|Q1 FY22
|21.8
|Q2 FY22
|21.1
|Q3 FY22
|21.06
|Q4 FY22
|20.75
|Q1 FY23
|19.15
|Q2 FY23
|17.18
|Q3 FY23
|17.3
The company attributed the weak organic growth in the quarter to slow National Health Services growth in the UK. Revenue contribution from the country declined to 58.9 percent in the December quarter from 70 percent six quarters prior. Revenue from the UK business has also declined for three quarters in a row.
On the supply side, the company's attrition dropped to 23.3 percent from 24.2 percent in the September quarter. There was also a sequential drop of 2.1 percent or 123 employees during the quarter.
Mastek's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, record date for which has been set as February 1.
Shares of Mastek recovered from the day's low to end 1.4 percent lower at Rs 1,705.90.