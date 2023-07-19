Mastek Q1 Results | Net profit dips 3% to Rs 70 crore but revenue up 2% to Rs 725 crore

Mastek Q1 Results | Shares of Mastek Ltd ended at Rs 2,177.00, up by Rs 24.15, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

Mid-tier IT company Mastek Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit at Rs 70.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the March quarter of FY23, Mastek posted a net profit of Rs 73 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. In the first quarter of FY24, total revenue stood at Rs 725.3 crore, up 2.3 percent against Rs 709.2 crore in the March quarter of FY23.

Mastek saw its revenue from operations rise to Rs 725.3 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 709.2 crore in the March quarter, amounting to a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.3 percent.

The company's 12-month order backlog was Rs 1,763.9 crore as of June 30, 2023, as compared to Rs 1,509.3 crore in the first quarter of FY23, reflecting growth of 16.9 percent in rupee terms and 9.7 percent in constant currency terms on a year-on-year basis.

For the fourth quarter of FY23, it was Rs 1,794.1 crore, reflecting a decline of 1.7 percent in rupee terms and a decline of 2.6 percent in constant currency terms on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The total cash, cash equivalents, and fair value of mutual funds stood at Rs 220.2 crore as of June 30, 2023, as compared to Rs 270.0 crore at the end of March 31, 2023. The company added 22 new clients in the first quarter of FY24. The total number of active clients during the first quarter was 436 as compared to 464 in the fourth quarter of FY23.

As of June 30, 2023, the company had a total of 5,592 employees, of which 4,006 employees were based offshore in India while the rest were at various onsite locations.

The employee count at the end of March 31, 2023, was 5,622. The last twelve months' attrition at 20.4 percent in the first quarter of FY24 in comparison with 21.0 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Hiral Chandrana, chief executive officer, Mastek , said the company reported a revenue growth of 20.2 percent year-on-year in constant currency driven by demand for digital engineering, experience, and cloud transformation services and disciplined execution.

Mastek's wholly-owned first-level step-down subsidiary Mastek Inc had approved to sign the definitive membership interest purchase agreement to acquire the 100 percent membership interest of BizAnalytica, LLC.

The company is based in Londonderry, New Hampshire, USA, offering a full range of professional data services, including architectural design, systems integration, data migration, automation, managed services, and analytics.