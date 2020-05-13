  • SENSEX
Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Updated : May 13, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Total revenue from operations during the quarter declined 15.2 percent to Rs 18,198.7 crore as compared to Rs 21,459 crore, YoY.
The company registered net sales of Rs 17,185.7 crore during the quarter under review, a fall of by 17.1 percent,  YoY.
