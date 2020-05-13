Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer, on Wednesday reported 28.1 percent YoY fall in net profit for the quarter ending March 2020 to Rs 1,291.7 crore on account of lower sales, higher sales promotion expenses, partially offset by lower operating expenses, cost reduction efforts and reduction in corporate tax rate.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 1,795.6 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated profit of Rs 1,449 crore.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter declined 15.2 percent to Rs 18,198.7 crore as compared to Rs 21,459 crore, YoY.

Maruti Suzuki sold 385,025 vehicles during Q4FY20, lower by 16 percent YoY. In the domestic market, the company's sales declined 16 percent YoY to 360,428 units while exports were at 24,597 vehicles, lower by 16.9 percent YoY .

The company registered net sales of Rs 17,185.7 crore during the quarter under review, a fall of by 17.1 percent, YoY.

EBITDA in Q4FY20 fell 31.7 percent to Rs 1,546.4 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 200 points to 8.5 percent, YoY.

Lower capacity utilization, higher ad expenses and one-time impact related to BS-IV discontinuation impacted margin negatively.

"The company's Gujarat plant has not started production because of active cases of coronavirus. while the components supply have been hit by uncertainty," said RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki.

So far, one-third of company's dealers have started operations and have received over 5,000 bookings while 23,000 cars have been delivered, Bhargava added.

The company has enough reserves to help vendors in distress. Renewing insurance have helped dealers with cash flow.

On GST, Bhargava said that the GST rate cut at this point won’t make sense and the government will have to choose the best time for it. GST cut will help when production attains normalcy, he said.