CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsMaruti Suzuki Q1 preview: CNBC TV18 poll forecasts 19% revenue growth, 10.3% margin expansion

Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: CNBC-TV18 poll forecasts 19% revenue growth, 10.3% margin expansion

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jul 28, 2023 6:20:12 PM IST (Updated)

Maruti Suzuki, a leading automobile manufacturer, is gearing up to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24) on 31st July. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, analysts expect a revenue growth of 19 percent, EBITDA is anticipated to surge by 70 percent and profit after tax is expected to double.

Homegrown automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24) on  July 31.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, analysts expect revenue growth of 19 percent, reaching Rs 31,437 crore compared to Rs 26,499 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
Furthermore, the company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is anticipated to surge by 70 percent, reaching Rs 3,261 crore, compared to Rs 1,912 crore in Q1FY23. This potential increase in EBITDA would lead to an expansion of the margin to 10.3 percent on a year-on-year basis.
The projected profit after tax is expected to double to Rs 2,403 crore from the Rs 1,012 crore reported in Q1FY23.
In terms of sales volumes, there is an estimated 6 percent growth year-on-year, reaching 4.98 lakh units.
Healthy volume growth, price increases and a richer product mix are likely to aid the company’s earnings. However, it is anticipated that on a sequential basis, the margin might see a slight decline of 20 basis points due to increased discounts and higher advertising expenditures.
Investors and analysts will keenly observe the management's commentary on the demand outlook, particularly in the affordable segment, which will provide valuable insights into the company's future prospects.
It is worth noting that Maruti's stock has shown a 9.5 percent increase over the last six months, closing the recent trading session at Rs 9,660 per share, with a decline of 0.96 percent on Friday.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
First Published: Jul 28, 2023 5:52 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Earnings estimatesMaruti Suzuki

Recommended Articles

View All
World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X