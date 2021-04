Marico will report its Q4 earnings on Friday. The street is expecting a strong recovery as the company has given its pre-quarter business update. It said that India has actually seen a very strong double-digit growth.

Parachute has led from the front, Saffola has shown great performance in the last 5-6 quarters and has grown in double-digits this time around.

Value-added hair oil, which was most impacted the last couple of quarters because of the pandemic, will now see a strong bounce back.

As per CNBC-TV18 poll, revenues likely to grow by 22 percent at Rs 1,820 crore. EBITDA to grow at 14 percent at Rs 320 crore that means margin compression of almost 150 basis points and net profit to grow at around 10.5 percent.