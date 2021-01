FMCG major Marico reported a net profit of Rs 312 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, registering a growth of 13 percent from Rs 276 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 295 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 16.3 percent to Rs 2,122 crore from Rs 1,824 crore, YoY, on the back of strong domestic volume growth of 15 percent and a constant currency growth of 8 percent in the international business.

Parachute Rigids recorded a volume growth of 8 percent during the quarter, while Value Added Hair Oils clocked a healthy broad-based volume growth of 21 percent.

Saffola Edible Oils posted 17 percent volume growth, with around 65 percent of the growth driven by increase in overall penetration. The Foods portfolio grew an exponential 74 percent in value terms, the company said in aregulatory filing.

“In the India business, the company witnessed robust demand trends across more than 95% of its portfolio amidst steadily improving consumer confidence and a declining COVID-19 graph. Traditional trade led the growth as the Company took concerted efforts to drive excellence in execution. The Company also continued to operate at reduced distributor inventory levels,” Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Among the alternate channels, E-Commerce witnessed augmented growth and Modern Trade also recovered sequentially to end flattish on a year-on-year basis, it added.

On the operational front, EBITDA during Q3FY21 rose 10.7 percent to Rs 413 crore from Rs 373 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 90 bps to 19.5 percent from 20.4 percent, YoY.

During the quarter, as key raw materials witnessed inflationary trends, the company increased effective consumer pricing in select portfolios, while continuing to absorb the cost pressure to a certain extent.

The business in Bangladesh sustained its growth momentum, registering a 15 percent YoY constant currency growth in Q3FY21. The South East Asia business was down 3 percent in Q3FY21 in constant currency terms, as the Home and Personal Care (HPC) category in Vietnam witnessed downtrading and discretionary spending stayed muted, Maico said.

The Middle East and North Africa business recorded a 1 percent de-growth in CC terms and the South Africa business clocked a 7 percent CC growth for the quarter, backed by stable growth in the Health Care and Hair Care portfolios.

At 2:30 pm, the shares of Marico were trading 0.27 percent lower at Rs 409.25 apeice on the BSE as compared to a 2.07 percent loss in the benchmark Sensex.