Marico Q2FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 20% topline growth

Q2 of FY22 looks good for Marico because the stock is up 40 percent this year and India revenue growth will be around 20 percent. At the same time, there will be double-digit two-year volume compounding and that's not all, the Parachute vertical is likely to grow in line with the company’s medium-term aspiration of 5-7 percent. The Street is working with a 7 percent growth.

Value-added hair oil, which is a more margin accretive business, will see high double-digit volume growth, and that will come off a low base.

Edible oils will be an impact this quarter for them and that's primarily because of a high base. Same time last quarter, a lot of people were stocking up edible oil because of the pandemic (COVID-19) and second, there would be a high price of edible oil as well. So that would impact their performance.

Foods, their growth area will grow well on target to close this year at around Rs 500 crore in revenue and margins will dip year-on-year even as raw material pressures ease quarter-on-quarter. So, gross margins are likely to improve quarter-on-quarter.

By putting all of this, the Street is working with 20 percent growth on the topline, Rs 2,375 crore is what the Street is working with; EBITDA grows just 7 percent - that means margin compression for almost 250 basis points, 17.5 percent; the net profit grows 10 percent, the number is at Rs 300 crore.

