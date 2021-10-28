Marico Q2 Results: Net profit up 16% at Rs 316 crore, beats Street estimates

Consumer products company Marico on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 316 crore for the July-September period, up 15.8 percent on a year-on-year basis. The net profit exceeded Street expectations.

Marico reported a 21.6 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 2,419 crore for the three-month period.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the company's net profit for the September quarter at Rs 300 crore over revenue of Rs 2,375 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 423 crore for the three months to September 30. For the corresponding period a year ago, it had reported an EBITDA of Rs 389 crore. Marico's EBITDA margin declined to 17.5 percenet from 19.6 percent in the year-ago period.

Analysts had predicted Marico's EBITDA at 416 crore and the EBITDA margin at 17.5 percent.

Marico shares traded 1.1 percent lower at Rs 569 apiece on BSE in later afternoon deals, as against the Sensex's 1.7 percent fall ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.