Marico Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 273 crore; Volume growth at 11% beats estimates

Marico reported a 7.9 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 273 crore as against Rs 253 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in Q2FY21 increased 8.7 percent to Rs 1,989 crore from Rs 1,829 crore, YoY. The company reported domestic volume growth at 11 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 7-8 percent growth.

Marico's operational performance during the quarter improved as EBITDA jumped 10.2 percent to Rs 389 crore from Rs 353 crore and EBITDA margin expanded by 30 bps to 19.6 percent from 19.3 percent, YoY.

Parachute Rigids registered 10 percent volume growth during the quarter as against CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 8-9 percent growth.

Value Added Hair Oils registered a 4 percent volume growth, beating estimates of 2-3 percent growth.

"The premium segments of the hair oils category continued to face headwinds, however, the mid and bottom of pyramid segments have regained traction," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Saffola Edible Oils volume growth was 20 percent versus estimates of 13-15 percent growth.

The Foods portfolio grew by 55 percent in value terms, riding the tailwind on health and convenience with the base Oats franchise posting a strong 45 percent value growth. The brand continued to attract new consumers with 60 percent of the growth coming from increased household penetration, the company added.

"In the International business, Bangladesh marched ahead with 16 percent constant currency growth. South Africa had a good quarter on the back of buoyancy in the healthcare portfolio. Other territories recovered sequentially but posted modest declines on a year-on-year basis," it said.

Advertising & Sales Promotion spend was back to pre-COVID levels at 9.5 percent of sales.