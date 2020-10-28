  • SENSEX
Marico Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 273 crore; Volume growth at 11% beats estimates

Updated : October 28, 2020 02:55 PM IST

The company reported domestic volume growth at 11 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 7-8 percent growth.
Parachute Rigids registered 10 percent volume growth during the quarter as against CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 8-9 percent growth.
