FMCG major Marico reported a robust 23.2 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 at Rs 388 crore as against Rs 315 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 293 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 11.1 percent to Rs 1,925 crore from Rs 2,166 crore. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll had estimated revenue of Rs 1,868 crore.

Volume during Q1FY21 declined to 14 percent versus poll estimates of 13-14 percent decline.

Marico's revenue from India business dropped 14.5 percent to Rs 1,480 crore from Rs 1,731 crore while revenue from international business rose marginally by 2.2 percent to Rs 445 crore from Rs 435 crore, compared annually.

"While the international business de-grew by 4 percent in constant currency terms, Bangladesh continued to hold the fort by delivering a commendable 10 percent constant currency growth, while other geographies recorded double-digit drops," Marico said in an exchange filing.

The company's flagship product, Parachute Rigids recorded 11 percent decline in volume terms on a high base (9 percent volume growth in Q1FY20) and heavily skewed sales in the first quarter last year.

Going ahead, the company expects to deliver 5-7 percent volume CAGR in Parachute Rigids over the medium term.

The company reported an exceptional gain of Rs 64 crore in Q1FY21 as compared to a loss of Rs 19 crore in Q1FY20.

EBITDA rose 1.3 percent to Rs 467 crore from 461 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 300 bps to 24.3 percent from 21.3 percent, year on year.

"The domestic business was severely impacted in April due to supply-chain disruptions following the extension of the national lockdown but was able to scale up sequentially in May and June as restrictions were relatively eased (volumes grew 3 percent in the May-June period on a year-on-year basis). The domestic business clocked sales at 104 percent of the annual average monthly run rate of FY20," the company said.

Among other products, Value Added Hair Oils declined 30 percent in volume terms, sharply impacted by the much-delayed resumption of billing in late April.

Saffola Edible Oils, continuing its growth journey, posted 16 percent volume growth, building on strong brand credentials, ramped up presence and increased in-home consumption, the comapny said.

On Monday, the shares of Marico ended 1.74 percent lower at Rs 351 on the BSE.