Marico Q1 results: Net profit falls 6% YoY to Rs 365 crore; volume growth at 21%

FMCG major Marico on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 365 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021, registering a fall of 5.9 percent from Rs 388 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

Marico’s Q1 net profit was in line with CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates, while revenue was 14.2 percent below estimates.

The company’s revenue from operations during Q1FY22 grew 31.2 percent to Rs 2,525 crore from Rs 1,925 crore in Q1FY21 with underlying volume growth of 21 percent in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 21 percent in the international business.

“The company holds its medium-term aspiration of delivering 13-15 percent revenue growth on the back of 8-10 percent domestic volume growth and double-digit constant currency growth in the International business. The company will aim to maintain operating margin above the threshold of 19 percent over the medium term," Marico said in a regulatory filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for the quarter under review increased 3 percent to Rs 481 crore as against Rs 467 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed by 520 bps to 19 percent from 24.2 percent, YoY. EBITDA and EBITDA margin were lower than expectations of Rs 492.5 crore and 19.8 percent, respectively.

“We have started the year with a healthy quarterly performance especially under the challenging circumstances arising due to the severe second COVID wave in India. The core portfolios continued to deliver good growth in the Indian business, while the new launches in Foods are rapidly gaining scale,” said Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico.

Marico’s India business delivered a turnover of Rs 1,992 crore, up 35 percent on a YoY basis.

Parachute Rigids grew by 12 percent in volumes in Q1FY22. The brand maintained its stronghold in the branded coconut oil market with the rigid packs gaining a volume market share of 80 bps, the company said.

The Saffola franchise, comprising refined edible oils and foods, delivered 24 percent volume growth and 60 percent growth in value terms. The brand gained 450 bps in volume market share to around 82 percent in the super-premium refined edible oils category, it added.

Value-added hair oils grew 34 percent in volume terms in Q1FY22, on a weak base, which was due to billing constraints in April last year. The premium personal care portfolio recovered smartly on a YoY basis. The Beardo franchise is tracking in line with internal aspirations and on course to exit the year at a run rate of Rs 100 crore, it added.

The international business delivered a turnover of Rs 533 crore, up 20 percent on a YoY basis with constant currency growth of 21 percent. Bangladesh clocked 9 percent constant currency growth on a YoY basis. The MENA business rebounded to 74 percent growth YoY in constant currency terms on a weak base.

The South Africa business grew 52 percent YoY in constant currency terms on a low base, driven by the health care portfolio. new country development and exports business grew by 67 percent in constant currency terms.

“We will continue to prioritize volume-driven growth and franchise expansion in the medium term, by focusing on growing and premiumising the core, aggressively scaling up foods, building a portfolio of strong digital-first brands and investing in distribution expansion,” Gupta said.

On Friday, shares of Marico ended 3.53 percent higher at Rs 546.35 apiece on the BSE.