Margins under pressure due to increase in raw material prices: Orient Electric

Orient Electric on Saturday reported 7.25 percent rise in net profit at Rs 34.77 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The CK Birla group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 32.42 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 594.38 crore during the period under review as compared to Rs 433.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Orient Electric said in a regulatory filing. All segments performed well during the quarter. Revenue for Q2'FY22 grew 37 percent year-on-year (YoY) with similar range-bound growth from every segment.

Entry-level products and consumer-facing channels were the top performers. Premium products also recorded an upsurge in demand in the quarter.

Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO of Orient Electric, said, “The margins are definitely under pressure, the costs have been going up and this is quite an unprecedented kind of a cost increase that we are seeing. Always there is a lag between when the cost goes up and our ability to pass on the cost increase to the market for various reasons."

"There is stock in the trade, traders are holding on to it, there is a competitive landscape out there. But considering the fact that the cost went up by more than 20 percent and well in excess of that we have been able to pass on significant to the market.”

He added, “The costs have gone up by more than 20 percent in the range of around 25 percent and from January to June we have been able to pass on in a staggered manner, the price increases in the range of 17 to 20 percent in electrical consumer durables (ECD), while in lighting and switchgear the cost impact has been lesser in the range of around 10 percent and we have been able to pass around 7 to 10 percent."

"So if you would see in the lighting switchgear segment, our gross margins remain intact. Whereas in ECD, where the cost increases have been very, very high that is where it has been a little difficult in terms of passing on the entire cost.”

However, Khanna added that they remain optimistic that the margins should become better, going forward.

On demand Khanna said, “We continue to do well and from whatever figures we have we are gaining on the market shares. Since there is no syndicated data available, I would always restrain myself from talking about any of the market shares. Having said that, we are optimistic that we should be able to further improve on the margins going forward.”

He added that the company is confident it will grow in double-digit margins.

