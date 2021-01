The Indian pharmaceutical companies are expected to see a rise in their operating margins on improved product mixes and cost control along with normalization in volume growth during the quarter ending December 2020, analysts said.

The rising contribution from differentiated products in the US, a greater focus on higher-margin top brands in India and some sustenance of ongoing cost control measures should lead to an improved margin profile for India’s pharma companies and should form a key lever for earnings growth in 2021, brokerage CLSA said.

It expects a notable 3.4 ppts improvement in the EBITDA margin to 23.4 percent for Indian pharma companies over FY20-23CL.

Meanwhile, a rising contribution of differentiated (innovation-led/complex generics) in the US for Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, Lupin and Cadila is also expected to improve profitability in the US.

“The focus on top brands in India which have higher profitability than tail brands should improve field productivity and the margin profile of India business. Some continuance of ongoing cost control measures in areas like R&D, SG&A spending & other Opex should improve the overall cost structure of the Indian players,” CLSA said in a report.

Analysts expect product-specific consolidation should continue in the US as pharma players rationalise their product portfolios which would help stabilise the drag from price erosion to the mid-to-high single-digit range for our coverage universe.

Meanwhile, India’s market growth is expected to trend back towards its 8-10 percent range in 2021.

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in India will be another keenly watched space. Amongst the listed Indian companies, Aurobindo, Cadila Health and Dr Reddy’s are expected to play an important role in vaccine distribution in India, according to CLSA.

Going ahead, the potential relaxation of travel restrictions post vaccinations could allow for re-inspection of manufacturing plants, particularly those currently under warning letters by the US FDA.

“This is important for our coverage companies as Aurobindo (3 plants), Cadila (Moraiya), Cipla (Goa), Glenmark (Baddi), Ipca (3 plants), Lupin (4 plants), Sun Pharma (Halol), Biocon (approval for biosimilar Avastin) and Torrent (2 plants) are seeing a drag from this,” CLSA said.

A revision to the list of drugs under price controls in India, the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), is due for review sometime in 2021. There is also formulation of policies for e-pharmacies in India which has seen consolidation off late.

CLSA tweaked its earnings forecast considering spot currency rates and also roll-forward its target prices from Sep 2021 to Dec 2021.

The NSE Pharma index PE valuation has risen to above +1 std. and but its PE premium to the Nifty is in line with its long-term average. An improving earnings profile (consensus upgraded earnings by 10% in 1HFY21) should help sustain valuations, the brokerage said.

CLSA’s top picks from the sector are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

It remains negative on Biocon due to challenges in market share gains for biosimilar that are not adequately reflected in its lofty PE valuation and Lupin due to uncertain earnings outlook.