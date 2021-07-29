Home

    Margin expansion should continue, says RPG Life Sciences

    By Ekta Batra
    RPG Life Sciences posted its Q1FY22 earnings. Profit jumped 50 percent and margin has also expanded for the company. Yugal Sikri - MD of the company discussed the fineprint and outlook.

    RPG Life Sciences posted its Q1FY22 earnings. Profit jumped 50 percent and margin has also expanded for the company. Yugal Sikri - MD of the company discussed the fineprint and outlook.
    “Our margins have significantly gone up, we are maintaining the margin improvement trajectory on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis for the last about 8-9 quarters. We have 21 percent plus this quarter. I expect that the growth trajectory on the margin improvement should continue,” he said.
    The company’s major growth driver is domestic formulation business. “Domestic formulations business has registered a very healthy growth, it is around 24 percent over the last quarter and we are retaining our growth higher than industry growth,” he added.
    “However, our strategy is to focus on international business in a stepwise manner,” he shared.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
