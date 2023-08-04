MapmyIndia posts highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 32 crore in Q1

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of CE Infosystem Ltd ended at Rs 1,538.00, down by Rs 1.70, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Digital maps company CE Infosystem Ltd, which operates under the MapmyIndia brand, on Friday reported a 32.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 32 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, MapmyIndia posted a net profit of Rs 24.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 89.4 crore during the period under review, up 37.5 percent against Rs 65 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 25.2 percent to Rs 37.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 29.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 41.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 46.0 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Rakesh Verma, chairman, and managing director of MapmyIndia, said, "Map-led business EBITDA margin was strong at 54.1 percent. IoT-led business EBITDA margin continued to expand quarterly and was at 6.3 percent in Q1 of FY24 versus 4.0 percent of Q4 of FY23, as SaaS income from IoT grew."

Rohan Verma, CEO and executive director of MapmyIndia, said the company's strong Q1 year-on-year revenue growth was broad-based with A&M (automotive & mobility tech) up 24 percent and C&E (consumer tech & Enterprise Digital Transformation) up 51 percent on the market side.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of CE Infosystem Ltd ended at Rs 1,538.00, down by Rs 1.70, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.