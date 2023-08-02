Mankind Pharma Q1 Results | Net profit surges 66% to Rs 487 crore, revenue rises 18%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 1,738.20, down by Rs 33.10, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Mankind Pharma Ltd on Wednesday (August 2) reported a 66.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 486.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Mankind Pharma posted a net profit of Rs 292.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,578.6 crore during the period under review, up 18.3 percent against Rs 2,180 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 43.6 percent to Rs 654.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 456.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 25.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 20.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Mankind Pharma's secondary sales demonstrated an impressive growth rate of 12.5 percent, showcasing a remarkable outperformance of 1.5 times compared to the 8.5 percent growth in the Industry Primary Market (IPM).

The company said domestic business achieved a robust 14 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter. The consumer healthcare segment witnessed a growth of 8 percent year-on-year and 36 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Exports business witnessed a growth of 214 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY24 aided by certain one-off opportunities in the US, it added.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 1,738.20, down by Rs 33.10, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.