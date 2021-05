Manappuram Finance posted its Q4FY21 earnings. The company’s gold stock is at the lowest in 12 quarters. VP Nandakumar, MD & CEO discussed the fineprint and outlook going ahead.

“I hope collections will improve with the lifting up of this lockdown,” he said.

“In March, the collection was around 101 percent. In April it has come down due to lockdown. It has gone down to around 82 percent and now it is around 65 percent. The majority of the customers used to pay in cash, they are ready to repay but we are not able to go and collect because of the lockdown and traffic restrictions,” he explained.

“Our tenure is shorter than the market, it is 3 months and we give three months more. As the tenure was shorter, our reduction in NIM was around 1-1.5 percent only,” he said.