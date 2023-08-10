Manappuram Finance Q1 net profit zooms to Rs 498 crore on strong NII, beats estimates

1 Min Read
Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd ended at Rs 146.50, up by Rs 4.15, or 2.92 percent on the BSE.
Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Manappuram Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a 76.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 498 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, Manappuram Finance posted a net profit of Rs 281.9 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 408.8 crore for the quarter under review.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, increased 38.2 percent, coming at Rs 1,378 crore against Rs 997.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.
CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted an NII of Rs 1,123.4 crore for the quarter under review.
First Published: Aug 10, 2023 4:15 PM IST
