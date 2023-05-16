MakeMyTrip results | Highest-ever annual gross bookings in FY23, back to profit in Q4

MakeMyTrip delivered the highest-ever annual gross bookings in FY23, where it grew by 122 percent year-on-year. The Nasdaq-listed firm reported a net profit of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter.

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday, May 16, reported a net profit of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, compared to a loss of $4.1 million in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, the loss has reduced significantly to $11.2 million compared to a loss of $45.6 million in FY22, the company said.