Maintain $1 billion revenue target for biosimilars biz, but won't achieve it in FY22: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Biotechnology major Biocon has reported a 35.39 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 108.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 mainly on account of its share of loss in associate startup entity Bicara Therapeutics Inc.

Revenue is under pressure due to the generics segment declining 22 percent and margins have also disappointed.

CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra spoke to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon and asked when the company is expecting a recovery in the generic segment which took a hit this quarter due to COVID.

Shaw said, “Really been impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and I would say that the main impact was felt in disrupting supply chains and operations because of the large number of employees who were infected during the second wave. All this actually imposed a huge challenge in terms of sustaining our API operations.”

On the $1 billion revenue target she said, “The target still remains but obviously we have indicated that it won’t happen by FY22. We remain focused on saying how quickly we can deliver that on that target and as things stabilise, normalise and we get back to a certain growth trajectory we will be able to really share with you a more kind of accurate target date.”

On market share, she said, “Market share gains in the US are modest because we basically sustained our market share. In terms of volumes, they have grown but pricing has corrected in some of that. We are hoping that we receive interchangeability approval by the end of this month which will then basically allow us to relaunch in the US market which will then hopefully allow us to get much higher market share.”

On Bicara Therapeutics, she said, “Last quarter we actually changed the status of Bicara from a subsidiary to an associate company because it is not going into a fund raise and because of that we had to take a share of loss. We will be supporting Bicara. It is a very exciting Boston-based startup with a very interesting pipeline.”

