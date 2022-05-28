Mahindra & Mahindra's quarterly revenue likely to jump 26% but tractors may dent margin

Mahindra & Mahindra's operating profit margin may fall by 380 basis points to 10.9 percent thanks to an inferior segmental mix, a decline in the high margin tractor business and raw material cost pressure, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will likely report a 34 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,074 crore for the January-March period, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. They expect the company to clock strong growth in revenue but its margin will likely be under pressure, rendering the earnings a mixed bag.

M&M is scheduled to post its quarterly results on Saturday, May 28.

The company had reported an adjusted profit of Rs 1,002 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, on account of an extraordinary loss of Rs 839 crore.

Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 estimate M&M's revenue growth at 26 percent on year to Rs 16,795 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, on the back of a recovery in demand for its automotive segment.

They peg the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 1,846 crore, down six percent on a year-on-year basis.

The analysts see M&M's operating profit margin reducing by 380 basis points to 10.9 percent for the March quarter thanks to an inferior segmental mix, a decline in the high margin tractor business and raw material cost pressure.

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, Mahindra & Mahindra's total volume is estimated to increase 13.1 percent to 2,28,000 units compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

That will be driven by a 44 percent on year jump in automotive volumes to 1,52,000 units, though tractor volumes are expected to take a dent of 22 percent to 72,882 units, according to the analysts.

They see easing in supply-side constraints to lead to improved SUV wholesales for the company.