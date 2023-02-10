Mahindra & Mahindra reports strong revenue and net profit in third quarter

M&M reported a net profit of Rs 1,528 crore for Q3FY23, an increase of 14.5 percent from the same period last year when it was Rs 1,335 crore.

Mahindra, one of India's leading conglomerates, has announced its third-quarter results for the financial year 2022-23, showcasing strong growth in net profit and revenue. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,528 crore, an increase of 14.5 percent from the same period last year when it was Rs 1,335 crore.

The company's revenue also saw a significant increase of 41 percent, reaching Rs 21,654 crore, compared to Rs 15,349 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth can be attributed to the company's strong performance across its various businesses.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also saw a significant increase of 56 percent to Rs 2,814 crore compared to Rs 1,803 crore in the previous year. This is a clear indication of the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Mahindra's margin also increased to 13 percent, compared to 11.7 percent in the same period last year, demonstrating the company's strong financial performance. These positive results reflect the company's successful efforts in adapting to the changing market conditions.

Mahindra posted an exceptional loss of Rs 629 crore in Q3FY23 as against an exceptional loss of Rs 248 crore in the previous quarter. However, when compared to the year-ago quarter, there’s no such loss.

The company also revealed that its automotive business’ EBIT margin stood at 6.7 percent as compared to 6 percent in the previous quarter and 3.5 percent in Q3FY22. On the other hand, Mahindra’s farm segment’s EBIT margin was at 16.6 percent as against 16.4 percent in Q2FY23 and 17.3 percent in the same quarter in FY22.

Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of M&M, stated, ”We have had another robust quarter led by the robust performance of our Auto division. Our farm division also reported healthy growth with increased market share. Our capital allocation actions are continuing to show results and we remain committed to our journey of growth and returns,”.

Rajesh Jejuruikar, Executive Director of M&M, said that this was also the highest-ever revenue in Q3, including both auto and farm segments. While Mahindra’s farm business has seen the highest Q3 volumes and gained more market share, the auto segment saw volumes grow to the highest ever in Q3 at 1,76,000 units.

"In SUVs, we continue to be leaders in revenue market share for the fourth consecutive quarter and have celebrated another successful launch of the XUV4OO. In the tractor business, we have achieved 41 percent market share, the highest Q3 market share in the last 5 years," he added.

Mahindra farm segment’s market share increased to 41 percent, up 160 bps YoY and the company expects the farm equipment industry in the country to grow 10 percent. The company also revealed that its Yuvo tech and tractor business is contributing 15 percent to its total volumes. Shah stated that the company aims to target 10 times the revenue by 2027.

Jejurikar, while talking about the auto segment, stated that Mahindra is seeing very strong growth as the segment has attained a 20.6 percent market share in SUV space and a 46.5 percent share in light commercial vehicles (LCV). He further added that they are also carrying a strong booking backlog and have around 2.66 lakh open bookings.

The company’s latest launch, XUV 400 EV has received over 15,000 bookings in 13 days, said Jejurikar, adding that Mahindra is also witnessing very good improvement in the retail Trucks and Buses segment.

Expert analysis

Ashwin Patil of LKP Securities, while speaking on M&M’s Q3FY23 results, said, “This is the large company within the auto pack to come out with the results and everybody is seeing a very superb kind of margin performance basically because of the RM cost, the input cost reduction and the product mix of the company has improved a lot. So the pricing has improved and the farm equipment segment has performed well. So overall, it is firing on all the cylinders. That has resulted into this kind of a performance.”

Patil added, “Considering the price at which the company is right now, Rs 1,370 – everybody maybe saying that it is in the price but I think that with chip shortage out of the way almost and the company being able to cater to the volumes and all, we can see good volume performance as well as margin performance going forward. Definitely there is some steam left in the stock.”

“We are going out with ‘buy’ rating on the stock,” the analyst added.