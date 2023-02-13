Mahindra looks to double production capacity after XUV700 and Scorpio N bookings exceed expectations

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, has experienced success with its recent launches. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Anish Shah, MD and CEO of M&M said that the XUV700 and Scorpio N models have been receiving bookings far in excess of the company's current capacity.

The automaker also announced its third-quarter results for the financial year 2022-23, showcasing strong growth in net profit and revenue. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,528 crore, an increase of 14.5 percent from the same period last year when it was Rs 1,335 crore.

On the growing demand, Shah said that the company planned to double the capacity in the auto business, which will help the company keep up and bring down the waiting period for customers.

He said, “We have taken a capacity of about 55-60 percent. We will take it up another 40 percent in the next 12 months, effectively doubling the capacity in the auto business.”

Also, the XUV400 model has already received 15,000 bookings, a clear indication of the strong demand for Mahindra's vehicles. “The XUV400 has seen over 15,000 bookings in a very short time. Therefore, over the next couple of years we continue to be very positive,” said Shah.

Shah also shared the company's guidance to achieve 10 times its current revenues in the farm equipment segment by 2027.

He said, “On the margin side, it has been slightly lower than what we have seen on the auto side. But recognize that there is also an impact there from a rapid growth in farm machinery and that is a segment where we are looking at a 10x growth in the next five years.”

Despite some challenges with semiconductor availability, which is not completely normal yet but better than last year, Shah assured that the company will not be impacted by the recent Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms.

Overall, Mahindra is experiencing strong growth in its auto and farm equipment segments. With plans to increase capacity and a commitment to meeting customer demand, the company is poised for continued success in the future.

