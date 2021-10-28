Mahindra Logistics Q2FY22 PAT at Rs 9 cr, revenue at Rs 1,019 cr

Third-party logistics company Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) on October 27 reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,019 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company’s profit in the said quarter has dropped as compared to Rs 15 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. However, Mahindra Logistics’ revenue has grown by 22 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The revenue for the first half of FY22 was at Rs 1,892 crore, which is higher than Rs 1,243 crore registered in H1 last year.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) has grown to Rs 52 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 46 crore in the second quarter last year.

Higher volumes and new business wins in consumer, freight forwarding and e-commerce verticals helped drive revenue growth, the company said in a statement.

"Continued traction in growth from integrated solutions; warehousing and solutions revenue grew by 26 percent this year over previous year," the company added.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO of MML, said, "Despite headwinds in the auto industry, the focus on designing and delivering customized, integrated solutions continues to be a key driver for our growth.”

Swaminathan added that during the quarter, the company added 1.3 mn sq ft of grade ‘A’ warehouse capacity. The upcoming festive season is expected to further boost the company's growth, he further said.

Mahindra Logistics share was trading at Rs 650 on the BSE, down nearly 6 percent from the previous close, around 11:50 am on Thursday.