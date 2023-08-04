When seen on a consolidated basis, the company's FY23 profit grew 60 percent coming at Rs 3,508 crore, driven by successful mega launches in automotive, steady growth at farm equipment, strong operating performance at financial services and value unlocking through monetisation/partnerships.

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported strong financial performance in the June quarter, with 98 percent year-on-year surge in standalone profit after tax. Net profit rose to Rs 2,774 crore as compared to Rs 1,404 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the profit to be at Rs 1,812 crore.

The company's standalone revenue from operations came at Rs 24,368 crore for the June quarter, as compared to Rs 19,813 crore achieved in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

“During the first quarter, our businesses across Auto, Farm and Services delivered a strong performance. Auto led the way by strengthening its market leadership position and doubling its operating profit. Farm continues to increase market share quarter on quarter and deliver double-digit profit improvements,” said Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of M&M Ltd.

He said MMFSL was on track to realise its full potential and transformation was underway at TechM. "With this momentum, we are well on our way to Deliver Scale by transforming our core businesses and a 5x challenge for growth gems."

Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M, said capital allocation is strong and there is no change in discipline.