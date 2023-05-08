Mahanagar Gas Q4 net profit zooms but revenue falls, declares dividend of Rs 16 per share

City gas utility Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Monday, May 8, reported a 56.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 268.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 172 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 206 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,610.5 crore during the period under review, which declined 3.6 percent against Rs 1,671 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,633 crore for the quarter under review.