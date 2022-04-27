Macrotech Developers FY22 net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 1,202 crore

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,202.37 crore for the last fiscal on higher revenue and presales. Its net profit stood at Rs 40.16 crore in 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.

Buy / Sell Macrotech Dev share TRADE Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,202.37 crore for the last fiscal on higher revenue and pre-sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 40.16 crore in 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 9,579.17 crore in the 2021-22 financial year from Rs 5,771.65 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit rose to Rs 535.46 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 310.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also grew to Rs 3,516.41 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 2,611.17 crore earlier. Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Macrotech Developers Ltd, said: "We are extremely pleased to report our best ever quarterly and annual pre-sales performance. It's a true testimony of the strong brand and the consumer trust that it inspires." On the ground, the demand for quality housing remains very strong, he added.

"With each passing quarter, demand only strengthens on the back of rising consumer confidence on the strong real estate brands on the back of growing economy and per capita income," Lodha said. All segments of the portfolio are showing strong interest from consumers, he noted.

"We delivered India pre-sales at Rs 9,024 crore for FY22 thus meeting our guidance, despite disruption due to COVID second wave in April-May 2021 as well as the impact of Omicron in January 2022," Lodha said. The growth journey of the Indian housing market on the back of rising incomes and favourable demography has just begun, he said.

Lodha noted that the industry after several years has entered into a positive price-demand cycle, enabling the conversion of latent demand into actual sales in a shorter time frame. "We are very confident of achieving around 25 per cent CAGR growth in pre-sales over the medium term," he said.

The JDA (joint development agreement) strategy will enable the company to achieve this growth in a very capital-light manner. The company has signed 11 JDAs for nearly Rs 15,000 crore GDV (gross development value) during FY22. "We expect to maintain this run-rate of new project additions through JDAs," he added.

Talking about price rise, he said, “We are guiding for an increase of 6-8 percent price rise. This, I think, more across the industry, as well as for our company, but definitely for our company. We think that the price hikes will happen partly at the start of the year, partly in the middle of the year, it's not all going to happen at one go.”

“We do believe that it’s a start of a long-term structural upcycle in housing. We delivered Rs 9,000 crore of pre-sales in line with our guidance in spite of the fact that we lost almost three months in the last year due to the two waves of COVID-19. For the upcoming fiscal, we are guiding to Rs 11,500 crore of pre-sales," said Lodha.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It markets properties under the Lodha brand.

(With inputs from PTI)

