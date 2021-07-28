Lux Industries expects to maintain double-digit growth going forward

Lux Industries reported Q1FY22 numbers. Further the company has also approved capex of Rs 110 crore. Udit Todi, President-Strategy, Lux Industries discussed the performance.

“Going forward we believe that we will be able to maintain double-digit growth figure even during the current year,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“As far as margins are concerned, we should be able to do 20 percent plus EBITDA margins,” he added.

In terms of market share, he stated, “Market share for our premiumwear category - which was earlier at about 8 percent - has moved up to about 14 percent. Going forward in the next couple of years the percentage contribution of the premium share should increase further.”

The company has about Rs 205 crore gross cash on its book. It is a net debt free company, he shared.

