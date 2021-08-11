Lupin's US biz $20 million lower than estimate; management expects pick up

Lupin posted a better-than-estimated set of Q1 earnings due to the $50 million licensing income from Boehringer Ingelheim. India growth came in better-than-estimated but US sales disappointed.

Nilesh Gupta, MD, and Ramesh Swaminathan, ED, Global CFO and Head of Corp Affairs at Lupin, spoke in detail about the company’s quarterly performance, pricing outlook and market share.

Gupta said the US business disappointed in Q1, coming significantly lower. According to him, it was nearly $20 million lower than what it should have been and unfortunately, in Q1 it was a bit of a perfect storm in the US, for one Famotidine had additional competitors that came in. Albuterol came in lighter than it should have been, mainly because the company was bolstering long-term customers rather than the spot purchases that it had been doing in the past and the pull through was lower than what it should have been. There was certain price erosion as well, he added.

“All these things together, along with failure to serve with certain customers, all of these three or four things added up to, to depress the US numbers. However, we do see them picking up Q2 onwards. Again, the Albuterol pull through will pick up from August and we expect from the 12 13 percent to get to that 18 20 percent by the end of the end of the second half. So, we do see significant increase in the US, especially in the second half,” said Gupta.

Pharmaceutical companies across the board this quarter have seen pricing pressure in the US. Talking about pricing pressure, Gupta said, Famotidine was pretty much an exclusive generic at one level and with two competitors coming into it, it's taken away a significant amount of the topline as well as the margin. Across the board, the margins remain in single digit kind of price erosion in the US. Again, one of the customers put out a comprehensive bid and that impacted in this quarter but that is not something that you expect each and every quarter. “However, looking into the long term, we see that high single-digit kind of price erosion in the US.”

When asked if the pricing pressure issue was a product or portfolio-specific issue or across the board issue, Gupta said, “To me, the larger story is always product-specific. In our end stage, we should have a couple of Albuterols coming to market every year. And, because you are going to have products, they are going to come down. So, there's one part, which is the across the board price erosion, where last year it was very light. I think customers are coming back with a little bit more this year than last year. So, there was always price erosion and there is going to be price erosion, whether it's in the low single-digit, or the high single-digit -- over a period of time, that's where I see it to be.”

"The bigger story becomes individual products and how they do and from our perspective,” said Gupta.

When asked if for Albuterol the company was in line to achieve 20 percent market share by the end of this fiscal, Swaminathan said, so far as albuterol is concerned, they were doing about 12 to 13 percent and it's coming up pretty well. “It is evolving very well and we think it will certainly ramp up during the course of the year. And we should be touching about 20 percent market share as we kind of expected.”