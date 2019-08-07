Lupin's net profit surges 50% in June quarter earnings

Pharmaceutical firm Lupin on Wednesday reported an increase in its consolidated net profit of about 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) during the June quarter this fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.1 percent YoY to Rs 4,418.4 crore as against Rs 3,774.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 63.2 percent to Rs 860 crore as compared to Rs 526.9 crore last year.

Margins also improved by 580 basis points to 19.5 percent from 13.7 percent last year.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.