Lupin's net profit surges 50% in June quarter earnings

Updated : August 07, 2019 03:04 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.1 percent YoY to Rs 4,418.4 crore as against Rs 3,774.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Ebitda surged 63.2 percent to Rs 860 crore as compared to Rs 526.9 crore last year.
