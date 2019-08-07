Earnings
Lupin's net profit surges 50% in June quarter earnings
Updated : August 07, 2019 03:04 PM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.1 percent YoY to Rs 4,418.4 crore as against Rs 3,774.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Ebitda surged 63.2 percent to Rs 860 crore as compared to Rs 526.9 crore last year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more