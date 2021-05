Lupin posted mixed Q4 earnings. The revenue slipped but margins expanded significantly to come in line with estimates. Nilesh Gupta, MD, Vinita Gupta, CEO and Ramesh Swaminathan, CFO and Head Corporate Affairs discussed the numbers and their outlook going forward.

“We have some great growth drivers in place now. With products like Albuterol – last year we were still in ramp-up mode, we had some supply constraints as well. We are in a great position now to capitalise on the opportunity and you will still see us in ramp-up mode in Q1 but from Q2 you should see us in full mode as far as Albuterol is concerned,” said Nilesh Gupta.

Albuterol is a drug that opens up the medium and large airways in the lungs and thus used in COVID treatment.

Currently, the company is at 8 percent share in Albuterol generic and is still ramping up. “We hope to get to 20 percent share at the end of next fiscal year,” Vinita Gupta added.

“In terms of other growth drivers, Albuterol is a significant one for the fiscal year 2022 but we have other launches in the US like Brovana, Perforomist and still ramping up our inline products where we have supply challenges due to COVID-19. We expect to bounce back in some inline products,” she shared.

Fostair generic in Europe is likely to be the next launch. “We make good progress on that one with European authorities and feel very good about getting the approval over the next few months and then launching it thereafter. Spiriva is going to be launched in FY23,” Vinita further mentioned.

In terms of margins, Swaminathan believes, “It will be anywhere between 19 percent and 20 percent.”

The company is in touch with multiple players for vaccine partnership, said Nilesh Gupta.