  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Business

Lupin Q4 net profit rises 35% to Rs 390 cr

Updated : May 29, 2020 11:35 AM IST

Lupin Q4 net profit rises 35% to Rs 390 cr

You May Also Like

IMD predicts monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1

IMD predicts monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1

Delhi police bids adieu to manual record keeping; to go digital from June 1

Delhi police bids adieu to manual record keeping; to go digital from June 1

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty at 1 month closing high; financials, auto stocks lead

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty at 1 month closing high; financials, auto stocks lead

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement