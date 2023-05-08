homeearnings NewsLupin Q4 earnings preview: Domestic market likely to pick up, margins may improve

Lupin Q4 earnings preview: Domestic market likely to pick up, margins may improve

May 8, 2023
Commentary with regards to the inhaler drug - spiriva generic will be watched closely considering that the target action date or a possible approval timeline from the US FDA was expected or is expected in the next couple of weeks and this will be extremely critical, probably even more critical than the numbers.

Lupin will report its fourth-quarter numbers on May 9 and the street expects revenue to grow by around 5-7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis; EBITDA to come in around Rs 5-10 crore with a margin of around 12 percent versus 7 percent; and a profit of around Rs 156.8 crore.

The numbers will be supported by a low base because Q4FY22 EBITDA was down 63 percent YoY; margins came at a multi-quarter low of 6.9 percent; and there was a loss on account of impairment as well.
This quarter, the revenue of around 7 percent growth is expected to be led by the US business because of the bowel drug — suprep generic — managing to pick up some amount of pace and offsetting any kind of decline from the flu products. Estimates are that the company could make $180-192 million versus $177 million on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from the US.
The domestic market is likely to pick up pace versus Q3 when it was up around 3.3 percent on a YoY basis. Margins should bounce back from a multi-quarter low on a YoY basis and on QoQ it is expected to be flattish at around 12 percent.
Commentary with regards to the inhaler drug — spiriva generic — will be watched closely considering that the target action date or a possible approval timeline from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is expected in the next couple of weeks and this will be extremely critical, probably even more critical than the numbers.
