L&T Technology Services Q1 preview: Anticipating strong 12.50% quarter-on-quarter topline growth

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is set to announce its financial results on Tuesday, and these figures will be closely monitored, especially after HCL Tech reported a decline in its engineering research and development (ER&D) business with a five percent drop in revenue. Investors will be keen to see if LTTS is facing similar challenges in its ER&D segment.

Regarding the numbers, the overall topline growth is expected to be strong at 12.50 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, it is important to note that this growth includes the impact of the SWC acquisition made by the company from its parent company. When considering the organic performance without the acquisition, the revenue growth is projected to be around two to three percent.

Margins are likely to remain under pressure due to the SWC acquisition, which could lead to a decline of approximately 140-150 basis points. The full quarter impact of this acquisition, which was completed in April, will contribute to a 10 percent boost in revenues for LTTS , but it will also result in margin compression.

Investors will be keen to know if the company will uphold its FY24 guidance, currently set at 20 percent for the topline growth. This guidance comprises 10 percent from organic growth and another 10 percent from the impact of the acquisition.

The focus of attention will be on the discretionary nature of ER&D spending. Investors will look out for signs of improvement in this area, particularly in high-tech and medical devices, where the management has previously expressed caution in the last quarter.