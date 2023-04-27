LTIMindtree Q4 net remains flat, company declares dividend of Rs 40

As of March 31, 2023, the technology consulting and digital solutions company's headcount stood at 84,546. Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd ended at Rs 4,320.30, up by Rs 161.70, or 3.89 percent on the BSE.

LTIMindtree, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, on Thursday, April 27, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,113.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,108 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,153 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 8,691 crore during the period under review, up 22 percent against Rs 7,128 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 8,825 crore for the quarter under review.

According to the regulatory exchange filing by the company to the stock exchanges, the company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 18.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,421.4 crore from Rs 1,196.7 crore. The EBIT margin stood at 16.4 percent in the March quarter compared with 13.9 percent in the December quarter.

In dollar terms, LTIMindtree's revenue stood at $ 1,057.5 million in March 2023 quarter, a rise of 1 percent quarter-on-quarter. The constant currency revenue growth stood at 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The company has 728 active clients as of March 31, 2023 — $1 million+ clients increased by 56, a total of 383 (increased by 9 in Q4); $10 million+ clients increased by 5, a total of 81 (no change in Q4); and $50 million+ clients increased by 3, a total of 13 (increased by 2 in Q4), it said.

As of March 31, 2023, the company headcount stood at 84,546. The trailing 12 months attrition was 20.2 percent, the company added.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of par value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.