LTIMindtree Q3 net profit falls short of forecast, down 15.8 percent

Shares of LTIMindtree ended at Rs 4,272.20, up by Rs 27.90, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.
LTIMindtree, the merged entity of Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree, on Friday, January 20, reported a 15.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in net profit at Rs 1,001 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Credit card charges and penalties you should be aware of
Jan 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details
Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know
Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem
Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,188 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,070 crore for the quarter under review.
Total income stood at Rs 8,620 crore during the period under review, up 4.8 percent against Rs 8,228 crore in the corresponding quarter.
At the operating level, EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) declined 16.9 percent to Rs 1,196.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,439.7 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. EBIT margin stood at 13.9 percent in the reporting quarter.
The company's US dollar revenue was at $1,046.7 million for the third quarter, up 2.4 percent against $1,023 million in the second quarter. The revenue growth, in constant currency terms, was 1.9 percent QoQ and 16.3 percent QoQ.
Also Read: Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Telco registers over 50% margin for the fourth consecutive quarter
The company's board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share and the record date has been fixed as January 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, the company has 723 active clients.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of LTIMindtree ended at Rs 4,272.20, up by Rs 27.90, or 0.66 percent, on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!