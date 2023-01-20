English
homeearnings News

LTIMindtree Q3 net profit falls short of forecast, down 15.8 percent

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 20, 2023 7:17:06 PM IST (Published)

Shares of LTIMindtree ended at Rs 4,272.20, up by Rs 27.90, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

LTIMindtree, the merged entity of Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree, on Friday, January 20, reported a 15.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in net profit at Rs 1,001 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,188 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,070 crore for the quarter under review.
Total income stood at Rs 8,620 crore during the period under review, up 4.8 percent against Rs 8,228 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Also Read: PVR back in black in Q3 with regional movies setting box office afire
At the operating level, EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) declined 16.9 percent to Rs 1,196.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,439.7 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. EBIT margin stood at 13.9 percent in the reporting quarter.
The company's US dollar revenue was at $1,046.7 million for the third quarter, up 2.4 percent against $1,023 million in the second quarter. The revenue growth, in constant currency terms, was 1.9 percent QoQ and 16.3 percent QoQ.
Also Read: Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Telco registers over 50% margin for the fourth consecutive quarter
The company's board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share and the record date has been fixed as January 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, the company has 723 active clients.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of LTIMindtree ended at Rs 4,272.20, up by Rs 27.90, or 0.66 percent, on the BSE.
