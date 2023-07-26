LTIMindtree eclipses Tech Mahindra in quarterly net profit

2 Min Read
Even as LTIMindtree commanded a higher market capitalisation than Tech Mahindra, the revenues and net profits of Tech Mahindra have always stood higher compared to LTIMindtree. But, Tech Mahindra reported a sequential fall of 38 percent in its quarterly net profit this time.
The formation of LTIMindtree by merging two software units of Larsen & Toubro — Mindtree and L&T Infotech — had dethroned Tech Mahindra to the sixth spot on market valuation. But this time, the weakest numbers posted by the company in Q1FY24 has aided LTIMindtree to outpace the former in quarterly net profit as well.
Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a sequential fall of 38 percent in its quarterly net profit to Rs 693 crore, which is Rs 459 crore lower than the net profit posted by LTIMindtree for the three months ended June 2023. The net revenue of the company declined by four percent to Rs 13,159 crore. In fact, Tech Mahindra has never posted a net profit, which is below Rs 1,000 crore in any quarter since Q2FY21, data sourced from Bloomberg revealed.
Net Profit (Rs crore)
|Quarter
|Tech Mahindra
|LTIMindtree
|Q2FY21
|1,065
|456
|Q3FY21
|1,310
|519
|Q4FY21
|1,081
|545
|Q1FY22
|1,353
|496
|Q2FY22
|1,339
|552
|Q3FY22
|1,369
|612
|Q4FY22
|1,506
|1,109
|Q1FY23
|1,132
|634
|Q2FY23
|1,285
|679
|Q3FY23
|1,297
|1,001
|Q4FY23
|1,118
|1,114
|Q1FY24
|693
|1,152
Moreover, Tech Mahindra clocked an EBIT Margin of 6.8 percent for the quarter, which was the weakest among its peers. That compares with 16.7 percent margins reported by LTIMindtree and 16.9 percent by HCL Technologies.
Tech Mahindra's total contract value (TCV) or deal wins was muted at $ 359 million, showcasing a sequential decline of 39 per cent and a substantial 55 percent drop from the same quarter last year when it stood at $ 802 million.
“This quarter was a challenging one for us as revenue growth faced strong headwinds and that had an impact on profitability. We have taken swift and decisive actions to address these issues and improve our execution,” said Rohit Anand, CFO of Tech Mahindra.
Shares of LTIMindtree have gained 11.3 percent so far this year against 12.5 percent gains clocked by Tech Mahindra. However, with a market capitalisation of Rs 1.44 lakh crore, the company is ranked fifth as it commands Rs 32,389 crore higher market valuation than Tech Mahindra.
First Published: Jul 26, 2023 10:00 PM IST
