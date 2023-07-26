LTIMindtree eclipses Tech Mahindra in quarterly net profit

Even as LTIMindtree commanded a higher market capitalisation than Tech Mahindra, the revenues and net profits of Tech Mahindra have always stood higher compared to LTIMindtree. But, Tech Mahindra reported a sequential fall of 38 percent in its quarterly net profit this time.

The formation of LTIMindtree by merging two software units of Larsen & Toubro — Mindtree and L&T Infotech — had dethroned Tech Mahindra to the sixth spot on market valuation. But this time, the weakest numbers posted by the company in Q1FY24 has aided LTIMindtree to outpace the former in quarterly net profit as well.

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a sequential fall of 38 percent in its quarterly net profit to Rs 693 crore, which is Rs 459 crore lower than the net profit posted by LTIMindtree for the three months ended June 2023. The net revenue of the company declined by four percent to Rs 13,159 crore. In fact, Tech Mahindra has never posted a net profit, which is below Rs 1,000 crore in any quarter since Q2FY21, data sourced from Bloomberg revealed.

Net Profit (Rs crore) Quarter Tech Mahindra LTIMindtree Q2FY21 1,065 456 Q3FY21 1,310 519 Q4FY21 1,081 545 Q1FY22 1,353 496 Q2FY22 1,339 552 Q3FY22 1,369 612 Q4FY22 1,506 1,109 Q1FY23 1,132 634 Q2FY23 1,285 679 Q3FY23 1,297 1,001 Q4FY23 1,118 1,114 Q1FY24 693 1,152

Moreover, Tech Mahindra clocked an EBIT Margin of 6.8 percent for the quarter, which was the weakest among its peers. That compares with 16.7 percent margins reported by LTIMindtree and 16.9 percent by HCL Technologies.

Tech Mahindra's total contract value (TCV) or deal wins was muted at $ 359 million, showcasing a sequential decline of 39 per cent and a substantial 55 percent drop from the same quarter last year when it stood at $ 802 million.

“This quarter was a challenging one for us as revenue growth faced strong headwinds and that had an impact on profitability. We have taken swift and decisive actions to address these issues and improve our execution,” said Rohit Anand, CFO of Tech Mahindra.