Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 6 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,197.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 3,418 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,250 crore for the quarter under review.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of the face value of Rs 2 each.

L&T recorded consolidated gross revenue of Rs 145,452 crore from continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2020, achieving y-o-y growth of 8 percent. The international revenue during the year at Rs 48,467 crore constituted 33 percent of the total revenue.

For the period January-March 2020, the consolidated gross revenue at Rs 44,245 crore recorded a marginal y-o-y increase of 2 percent, despite challenges faced in a period characterised by economic volatility and a work-from-home / lockdown environment in the last fortnight of the financial year.

Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) from continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2020 at Rs 8,894 crore registered growth of 7 percent y-o-y. The overall PAT at Rs 9,549 crore, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the year ended March 31, 2020 grew by 7 percent y-o-y.

discontinued operations at 3,197 crore registered decrease of 6% over the profits for similar period last year.