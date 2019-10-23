L&T Q2 profit rises 13% to Rs 2,527 crore

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday posted over 13 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,527.26 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,230.49 crore in the year-ago period, Larsen & Toubro said in a filing to the BSE.





"The overall PAT at Rs 2,527 crore, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, grew by 13.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous (financial year)," the company said in a statement.

Revenue also shot up 15.2 percent at Rs 35,328 crore versus Rs 30,678.1 crore compared annually.

EBITDA was up 13.5 percent at Rs 4,021 crore versus Rs 3,542 crore, when compared to the same period last year.

The consolidated total income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 35,924.89 crore, over Rs 31,086.59 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Consolidated PAT from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30 was Rs 2,309 crore, registering a growth of 10.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the statement said.

The company won new orders worth Rs 48,292 crore at the group level during the quarter ended September 30, registering a year-on-year growth of 20 percent.