Earnings
L&T Q1 net profit up 21 percent to Rs 1,360 crore
Updated : July 23, 2019 06:08 PM IST
The company won new orders worth Rs 38,700 crore at the group level during the quarter.
The group's consolidated order book stood at Rs. 2,94,014 crore as of June 30, 2019.
