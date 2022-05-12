L&T net profit rises 9.9% in Q4, projects in FY22 up 10%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 9.9 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,620.69 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,292.81 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

"The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at Rs 3,621 crore registered a growth of 10 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, in line with revenue growth," the company said in a statement. The consolidated income of the company during the January-March 2022 period increased to Rs 53,366.26 crore from Rs 49,116.16 crore in the year-ago period.