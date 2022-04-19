L&T Infotech Q4 results: Net profit rises 17% YoY to Rs 637.5 crore, beats estimates

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), L&T's tech consulting and digital solutions division, on Tuesday, reported a 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 637.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 546 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 636 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 32 percent YoY to Rs 4,301 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have recommended a final dividend of Rs 30/- per equity share of Re.1.00/- each, for approval of the shareholders.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech ended at Rs 5,486.15, down by Rs 380.50, or 6.49 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)