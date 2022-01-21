L&T Finance Q3 Results: net profit up 46% QoQ to Rs 326 crore; rural lending now largest segment

L&T Finance Holdings Limited, in its quarterly earnings report on Friday, said its net profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 30.91 crore and net worth at Rs 10,838.61 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company said its net profit margin for the quarter stood at 38.74 percent.

In the report, the company said its profit before tax in the latest quarter was at Rs 452 crore, up 29 percent year-on-year and 41% quarter-on-quarter, while PAT was at Rs 326 crore, up 12 percent YoY & 46 percent QoQ.

The company said it maintained strong business momentum backed by inherent business strengths and accelerated retailisation momentum.

According to the report, the company had all-time high retail quarterly disbursements of around Rs 7,600 crore, an increase of 29 percent YoY, while its r etail portfolio mix was at 50% (up from 40% in Q3FY21).

The company also reported an a 4 percent QoQ increase in its retail book and added that its rural business was now the largest lending segment, comprising 38 percent of its lending book--showcasing a 12 percent YoY growth.

In the report, the company said it continued to scale up its consumer loan business--Rs 650 crore was disbursed in Q3FY22, and launched end-to-end digital SME loans. Its total lending book stands at Rs 1,00,99 crore, up from Rs 85,552 crore in Q2FY22.